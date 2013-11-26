Best Video Ever: Watch This Burlesque Dancer Twerk to Beethoven

With all the zeitgeist chatter about “twerking” thanks largely to Miley Cyrus, it was only a matter of time until a real dancer took a slightly different take on the trend. While to Miley, twerking entails little more than bending over at the hips and shaking her rump around to a hip-hop beat, burlesque dancer Michelle L’Amour decided go a completely different route: twerking to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

L’Amour—who had a brief brush with mainstream fame when she performed stripteases on “America’s Got Talent” in 2006—puts Miley to shame with her twerking routine, which is now going viral due to its pure amazingness. She displays true muscle control and a thorough understanding of the actual definition of “twerking” by sitting down on a chair and shaking her rump to the highly recognizable tune of the German composer’s most famous piece.

Watch the clip below, and tell us: who do you think twerks better, Miley or Michelle? We think the choice is pretty clear.