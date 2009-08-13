Burch and Chapman to Appear on Gossip Girl

As you know, we’ve been following the ins and outs of Gossip Girl season three religiously and according to WWD we have something new to look forward to. Designers Tory Burch and Georgina Chapman are both filming cameos for the show this week.

The two will be filming separate scenes- Burch’s is on a set made to look like her office. (Do we see an internship for Little J in the future?)

Of the show, Chapman said “I am a huge fan [of Gossip Girl.] I was very nervous [on-set].” No need to be nervous, Georgina, this isn’t your first turn at acting AND we already know Blair is a huge fan of yours. After all, her dream prom gown last season was Marchesa.

That said, I’m not going to lie. I can think of about 300 designers I’d rather see make the prime time cameo. Did they even try calling Jason Wu?

Meanwhile, here’s a sneak preview of the new season from E!, where they appear to interview the cast in McNally Jackson Books in Soho.

[WWD]