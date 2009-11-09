Burberry: Trench Pictures and Social Networking Site Launch

Burberry is teaming up with photographers to bring us Art of the Trench, a website devoted to showing us pictures of people wearing trenchcoats… That’s right, the sole purpose of the website seems to be to show us that people wear trenchcoats.

If you and your friends wear trenches, you’re welcome to submit your own pictures to be featured on the site. The first collaborator is Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist; stay tuned for works from other photographers.

People of all ages are pictured wearing the classic Burberry trench. Users can share (using Facebook Connect) and comment on each photo, or arrange the photos according to their popularity. The photos can also be sorted by gender, styling (belted or not belted), color (classic, dark, or other), weather (wet, bright, or cloudy), or collaborator.

Art of the Trench also features the Story of the Trench, a decade-by-decade timeline of Burberry’s iconic coat since 1910.