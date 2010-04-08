Burberry Taps New Famous Photogs for Its Social Media Site

Images from artofthetrench.com

Burberry is adding to its roster of famous (Scott Schuman aka The Sartorialist) and non-famous (anyone with a camera who pleases to post) photographers who contribute to its innovative website, Burberry- The Art of The Trench. Famed shutterbug agency, Magnum Photos (co-founded by Henri Cartier-Bresson) sent some of their best to get in on the street style photography bandwagon, by shooting images of models and everyday chic pedestrians donning the classic trench coat. Magnum lensmen and women including Jim Goldberg, Bruce Gilden, Elliott Erwitt, Christopher Anderson, Gueorgui Pinkhassov, and Olivia Arthur shot subjects in various cities and boroughs including Milan, San Francisco, London, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The results? Artful, inspirational, and a clever way to bring the focus back to the legion of Burberry’s followers– with over one million facebook fans to its page, there certainly are a lot of them.

