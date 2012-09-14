New Burberry Flagship in London Combines Technology and Heritage

After the iPhone 5 announcement earlier this week, technology and its rapid advancements are on our minds. As Apple continues to revolutionize mobile communication as we know it, iconic British brand Burberry is seeking to reinvent the shopping experience with its new opened flagship store, located on Regent Street in London.

After an extensive two year renovation, the 44,000-square-foot store has been revealed. In a once tony location that is now overrun with mid-market tourist attractions like Superdry, Burberry is set to bring back the luxe cache to the area.

While the decor generally reflects the aura of the old world that Burberry has come to be known for since its inception in 1856, satellite technology allows for livestreaming of events and runway collections. When a shopper holds an item up to the mirror, they will immediately be shown an image of said item as it appeared on the runway. To make things even easier and to minimize rummaging about the store for the size or color you desire, specialized iPads are carried by all sales associates. Click through the slideshow to go inside the store.

157-167 Regent Street W1 LONDON, burberry.com.

1 of 8 The sleek yet classic exterior of the Burberry flagship store on Regent Street. Photo: Burberry/ Visitors are greeted by self-supporting staircases as they enter the store. Photo: Burberry/ Technology is woven throughout the main section of the store. 500 speakers and 100 screens engage customers as they shop. Radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) is placed within many of the garments which will display multimedia content related to the products. Mirrors will show screens with images of the garments on the runway. Photo: Burberry/ This view of the store allows for a more direct look at the interactive mirrors. Photo: Burberry/ Handmade blackened bronze lanterns give way to skylights throughout the store, integrating a classic feel with the technologically advanced environment. Photo: Burberry/ Handcrafted bespoke chevron timber flooring lines the store. Photo: Burberry/ The store houses Burberry Prorsum for women and men, Burberry London for women and men, Burberry Brit for women and men, Burberry childrenswear, accessories, Burberry fragrances and beauty and more. Photo: Burberry/ A private lounge for VIP shoppers is decked out with bespoke furniture and sumptuous carpets. Photo: Burberry/














