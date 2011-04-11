Burberry Spring 2011 Lookbook: Brights, Trenches and a Video

Sometimes when you’re awesome enough, you don’t have to rewrite the book every season to keep it interesting. Case in point: you know that Burberry is bound to have some trenches, some bodycon dresses, some awesome shoes, some signature plaid bags, some skinny pants but it doesn’t make them any less perfect for your current closet.

Christopher Bailey changes the game in just the right places every season, adding varying fabrications, hardware, exotics without ever losing his core fan base. For Spring 2011, he’s a bit workwear, a bit edgy, a bit brighter…and then there are those badass over the knee boots.

Click through for the lookbook, and check out the chic in the rain video below featuring Sebastian Brice and Cara Delevingne.