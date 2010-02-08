Burberry Fashion Show to Stream Live in 3D!

Did your ticket for front row seats next to Anna at the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2010 show get lost in the mail? Unable to make it to London because you already made plans with Karl? Well if you can relate to either of these two scenarios, don’t worry, there is no need to miss any of the action on the catwalk.

Lucky for you, the British Fashion Council just announced that London Fashion Week will be streamed live online at BritishFashionCouncil.com starting February 19. All the shows will be accessible online allowing the public to get as close to the runway as the stiletto clad models themselves. Although this announcement revolutionizes the availability and convenience of fashion, Burberry head designer, Christopher Bailey, has decided to take things to the next level. After airing the Burberry Spring/Summer 2010 show live at Burberry.com in the fall, the designer has decided to stay one step ahead of the game by going 3D.

On February 23, VIP guests will be viewing the live 3D show inscreening spaces designed by Bailey.The screenings will be held in the fashionable cities of New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Dubai with a delayed viewing in Los Angeles due to the time difference. Not only do these privileged few get the chance to view the first ever live screening of a 3D fashion show, they will also be entertained with a behind-the-scenes pre-show including footage of all the glamazons on the red carpet and front row — jealous?Christopher Bailey spoke of his innovative digital show, saying “We are very excited to announce that we are hosting the first ever truly global fashion show. This unprecedented event will enable people to experience the energy and atmosphere of this event from around the world.”

We can’t promise that the 3D glasses used in the screenings will be printed with Burberry’s signature plaid or that the models will come stomping down the runway painted head-to-toe in Avatar-Blue, but it is safe to say that the show will be a hit, marking the beginning of a new digital trend.

