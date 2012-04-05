Britain’s Got Talent: Burberry Recruits Buzz Bands For Latest Eyewear Campaign

You know what’s way cooler than hiring beautiful skinny models for your designer campaign? Hiring four practically unknown musical acts (at least here in the States) instead! Well, that’s what seems to be the case for British luxury brand Burberry and their latest promotional push.

For their upcoming summer 2012 eyewear campaign, Burberry’s chief creative officer Christopher Bailey has cast some of Britain’s up-and-coming noise-making talents, including Marika Hackman, One Night Only, Life in Film and The Daydream Club. As a part of the campaign, each act will record one song exclusively for Burberry, appear in accompanying music videos for said jam shot in London, as well as perform at Burberry events in Paris, Milan, New York and Sydney over four nights in May.

Throughout the month, Burberry will be rolling out the release of each music video, kicking things off with the video for One Night Only’s “Long Time Coming.” If you like musicians that look like The Strokes but sound like Keane, then definitely have a glance at the music video posted down below.

For relatively unheard of bands, this is a super, super maje opportunity for each act to get some buzz around them, and who knows–maybe these melody-making dudes and dudettes will one day have a pair of sunglasses named after them from Burberry à la Mulberry and their jump-the-gun decision to name a bag after alt-buzz cutie Lana Del Rey.

As for the actual eyewear pieces part of the summer 2012 eyewear collection, which includes aviator-shaped sunglasses and optical frames available in men’s, women’s and unisex looks, they’re all pretty safe styles that definitely won’t clash with your prints-on-prints-on-prints fashion palette for the spring and summer seasons. You’ll be able to check out all the styles in person this month at Sunglass Hut and other select retailers.

Check out Burberry’s musical class of 2012 appearing in the British brand’s latest eyewear campaign in the slideshow above, and don’t forget to take a peek at the first of four eyewear-celebrating music videos down below: