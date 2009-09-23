Burberry Prorsum Spring 2010: My Favorite Looks

Elizabeth Monson: If one collection hits several major fall trends in one line up and sometimes in just one look, does it mean he’s just that good?

Meg Cuna: Yes. Yes he is.

The Burberry Prorsum Spring 2010 collection was everything we’ve come to expect from Christopher Bailey. Bailey has turned out another jaw-dropping and drool-worthy line up. Spring is running with a spectrum of trends that we just raved about in our New York Fashion Week coverage. Everything from hints of tribal, monochromatic, military touches, pastel pops, sequins, and sexy draping, to the arrival of the new body con dress were all present.