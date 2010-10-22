Burberry Prorsum Resort: Get Inspired

Utility pockets, waist-cinching belts over classically cool trenches, and leather bracelets and timepieces channel a militaristic discipline while python accessories, buckled sky high booties and a laid-back disposition scream luxury.

Burberry Resort 2011 was inspired by the British colonies in the 1930s and ’40s and is everything we want to be wearing now and later. We enthusiastically suggest buying the collection in heapfuls, but if you can only afford say the iconic trench, fill in the rest with our own military-meets-luxe pieces in the slide show above. As you were.