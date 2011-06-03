StyleCaster
Burberry Prorsum Resort 2012: A Print Story

Burberry Prorsum Resort 2012: A Print Story

Burberry Prorsum Resort 2012: A Print Story
Burberry‘s story lies in the outerwear, but each season, while that outerwear remains particularly awesome and structured, Creative Director Christopher Bailey is expanding on other elements including floaty dresses and for the first time, a whole new range of pretty, printed pieces.

Those prints found on the aforementioned outerwear and floaty dresses reference African tribal prints and lighten things up a bit for the resort 2012 season as do some raffia sandals that are about to become ubiquitous in street style photos if overheard editor swoons are any indication. Among signature neutrals, blacks and tans, color comes in bits of yellow on a brown belt, a strand of red in a woven handbag and even something so bold as a striped pencil skirt.

The Burberry girl is still there she is rather loyal but resort saw her get a little playful undernearth her deathly cool tan suede trench.

