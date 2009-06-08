Burberry Prorsum Resort 2010

When it comes to new collections for Burberry, the first question we ask is what has Christopher Bailey done with the trench. For Resort 2010 it is all about romance, constructing the trench out of silk, adding delicate capped princess sleeves, and substituting structured khaki for pleated chiffon. Pops of eggshell blue and pale pink punctuated an otherwise muted palate, adding to the air of romance. We can’t wait to see what Bailey works up for when Burberry Prorsum returns to show in London this September.

For full resort coverage, see our Hot Topic: Resort 2010