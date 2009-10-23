Burberry Prorsum: Cosmetics Line Coming for Summer

First they bring us the quintessential trench, the iconic checked scarf, and the yummiest scent from across the pond, and now Burberry will be offering a cosmetics line in July, a project that will be a complete color line for eyes, lips, and skin. The British fashion house hasn’t provided any details concerning this development, but considering the brand’s classic aesthetic and outdoorsy heritage, we imagine the cosmetics offered will be high-quality products in neutral, distinguished, and timeless shades.

And judging from their Spring 2010 show, we might expect to see pale primers and loose powders, dark brow pencils and pretty neutrals.