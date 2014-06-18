Did Burberry Rip Off Pharrell’s Famous Hat?

Pharrell Williams may be the voice behind the this summer’s anthem, “Happy,” but these days he’s just as well-known for his signature Vivienne Westwood hat.

Pharrell got tons of attention when he wore the fedora-cowboy hat hybrid to the Grammy Awards this year, and it didn’t take long for the hat to get its own Twitter account (now with 21k+ followers). The singer then auctioned the hat off on eBay to raise money for his charity, From One Hand To AnOTHER, and Arby’s picked it up for a cool $44,100. Needless to say, the hat was getting tons of attention.

That attention extends, it seems, to Burberry Prorsums’s CEO and Creative Director Christopher Bailey. Case in point: The British label recently showed its Spring 2015 collection in London, and every model in the show was wearing a very familiar-looking a floppy hat rendered in various rainbow hues—a seeming hat tip (see what we did there?) to Williams’ favorite topper.

Sure, the hats aren’t exactly the same, but the similarities are definitely there. Considering Williams’ fashion statement was one of the biggest men’s fashion moments of the past year, we have a hard time believing Bailey wasn’t, at the very least, referencing it.

While the outspoken Vivienne Westwood has yet to weigh in on the collection, something tells us its only a matter of time.

Do you think Burberry ripped-off the hat? Weigh in below!