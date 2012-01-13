Burberry Is Live Streaming Its Men’s Show Tomorrow!

If you’re planning on wallowing over the fact that you won’t be in Milan for Men’s Fashion Week, you’re in good company. Not only are we missing out on seeing some of the best new designs in the men’s arena, we’re missing the sizzling hot models do their thing on the runway (hey, at least we’re being honest).

But alas, there may be some hope for us yet, sort of. Burberry will be live streaming their men’s show tomorrow (that’s Saturday kids) at 5 PM Milan time (that’s 11 AM EST). (Click on the Burberry link to find your way.)The best part though? You can shop the runway looks shortly after the show. Since when does that happen?!

We think this sounds like a perfect way to kick off the weekend. What says happy Saturday like seeing awesome clothes on some beautiful bodies? We think nothing.