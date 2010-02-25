Burberry 2010: Fall Runway Pieces Available for Purchase Now!

Christopher Bailey, the genius behind Burberry, has selected a number of pieces from the Autumn/Winter 2010 collection to be sold exclusively online. Meaning, you’ll be able to own pieces from the runway three months before they officially arrive in stores!

Customers can head to Burberry.com to purchase 18 select outerwear pieces and 30 handbags from Tuesdays Burberry Prorsum F/W 2010 runway show that took place during London Fashion Week. But we suggest you do it fast; the online sale ends Friday, February 26. The site also includes a new feature — when you roll your cursor over each image, you will get a full 360 degree view of each image before you buy.

In a departure from typical Fashion Week tradition, the pieces were made available immediately following Burberry’s Tuesday showing of their Fall 2010 collection — a collection that, thanks to a live 3D broadcast, was the most globally viewed fashion show a luxury brand has ever held.In attendance at the physical show were Kate Hudson and Claire Danes, who both donned outerwear from the upcoming collection. While there are a slew of great pieces available, some of our favorites include: The Shearling Giant Collar Tailored Aviator Jacket, the Cropped Peacoat with Oversize Funnel Collar (above), and the Alligator Armour Stud Sling Blag.

Scope out the looks from the Fall 2010 runway show here:

The looks that we’ll be hoping to snatch up, below:

Burberry Prorsum Shearling Giant Collar Tailored Aviator Jacket



($2,995, at Burberry.com)



Burberry Prorsum Short Patchwork Shearling Trench Coat



($5,995, at Burberry.com)

Burberry Prorsum Military Doeskin Great Coat With Shearling Panel



($2,995, at Burberry.com)



Burberry Prorsum Alligator Armour Stud Sling Bag:



($13,500, at Burberry.com)



Burberry Prorsum Mega Check Sling Bag with Shearling Trims and Buckle



($1,395, at Burberry.com)



Burberry Prorsum Plisse Leather Hobo Bag



($1,895, at Burberry.com)

