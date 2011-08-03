The Bunny Ears That Won’t Die, Now On The Cover Of RUSSH

We’ve already discussed the prominence of cat fashion ad nauseum, and most of the pieces haven’t even hit stores yet! If you’re sick of the feline frenzy, don’t worry: you might be in luck. We’ve got an accessory to discuss that’s inspired by another animal, one whose ears have become famous thanks to Louis Vuitton, an Olsen twin and a magazine editorial or two. That’s right, we’re talking about the bunny.

In the playful cover shoot for the September 2011 issue of RUSSH, Will Davidson shot French up-and-comer Aymeline Valade in a stunning white Burberry sweater and a pair of lace ears by Maison Michel. If these look familiar to you, it might be because Mary-Kate Olsen wore an identical pair back in 2009 at the height of bunny-ear popularity.

Around Easter (how appropriate) when the Spring 2011 editorials were rolling out, the ears made a couple of sporadic editorial appearances, and last week a pair of lace ears by Lilly Lewis x Topshop hit the Web and promptly sold out.

Could someone please explain to me why these bunny ears have such staying power? Also, would you rather see rabbit fashion or cat fashion thrive? Just curious.