15 Chic Bundled-Up Outfits That (Almost) Make Us Long For a Nor’Easter

In case you’ve found yourself firmly ensconced under a rock the past few days, a giant Nor’easter is heading for the Eastern half of the country. It’s already made its way through Texas, where it resulted in more than 950 cancelled flights, and it’s expected to do much of the same in the South and Northeastern sections of the country. And you guessed it: just in time for Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.
The looming threat of a travel plan-wrenching winter storm system does come with a silver lining though, however small it might be: the opportunity to bundle up like a bona fide snow bunny. While this particular Nor’easter is threatening more ice and freezing rain than actual snow, it still behooves all of us to remind ourselves–we can dress for a major blizzard and still look chic.
Click through the gallery to see 15 ladies who dressed for a snowy day and totally killed it—hopefully you’ll feel inspired to do the same!
All photos: ImaxTree
A graphic statement coat topped with a solid black scarf and adorned with a solid black bag will take you far.
Jackets on jackets on jackets = warmth.
We love how she pairs her color-blocked, full-length coat with a coordinating pastel pink knit cap.
The wide brim of her cap keeps the snowflakes off her face, so it's practical in addition to being stylish.
When it doubt, wrap and wrap again.
A midi-length animal print coat is enough to ward off any kind of storm.
Another approach to snowstorm weather: layer upon layer of billowing, flowy fabrics. Perhaps not the warmest option, but certainly a daringly chic statement against the elements.
A good pair of boots, a scarf, and a solid fur (faux or real!) will get you through any measure of bad weather (again, faux or real).
The rubber traction on these stiletto boots make them manageable on a decidedly icy sidewalk.
If you were this stylishly bundled on a frigid, icy day, you'd probably have a big grin on your face too.
An answer to the elements: layers of fur, silk, and good old-fashioned cotton.
Another way to go: color, color, color.
A ladylike approach to snow bunny style: thick, furry arm warmers that are somehow also dainty, am empire waist coat, and classic black pumps.
A midi-length pea coat atop a fur-lined jacket with a fur Cossack hat = a winning (and warm) scenario.
This gal made up for her lack of an overcoat with a fur skirt, fur bag, and fur shawl. She's all set.
