Chic Bun Ideas for Brides on Your Wedding Day (And the Rest of Us, Too!)

Summer is the season of weddings and with my own fast approaching, I’m constantly on the lookout for new ideas I can incorporate into my own affair. Currently, I’m trying to decide on my hairstyle. Although I haven’t settled on the final look, I’m envisioning some sort of bun-like moment because I really love the chic simplicity of this hairstyle.
There are endless possibilities when it comes to the bun style and the different ways you can wear it on your wedding day. Uncomplicated buns, accented with charming details, lend an effortless feel to your wedding look. I love it when brides go for a messy bun with a few tendrils escaping right around the face.
A few simple flowers tucked into the hair accentuate the glowing bride without overpowering her face. Buns are also the perfect style when wearing extravagant headpieces, long veils, or even flower crowns. Keeping the bun simple allows your accessories to stand out. If hair accessories aren’t your cup of tea, just a couple of braids can really add depth to your look. So forget about those mermaid curls and fall in love with the bun instead.
In this look, the bun is essential for keeping the flowers in place. It's a breathtaking style and a charming update to the flower crown.
Photo via Pinterest
I love pairing flower crowns with swept-up hairstyles. It looks clean and fresh.
Photo via Squaresville Studios
The loose tendrils that escape just around her face give this look an effortless feel.
Photo via Pinterest
A coiled chignon like this one is a great twist on the simple bun.
Photo via Burnett's Boards
I love how clean and simple this look is. The braid and flowers add just enough to keep this from looking boring.
Photo via Little Black Book
This look is very Brigitte Bardot, and who wouldn't want to channel a babe like that on their big day?
Photo via Pinterest
Putting the hair accessories over the veil is a really chic look and the messy bun underneath is just lovely.
Photo via The Bride Room
This type of top knot is perfect for the modern bride.
Photo via One Wed
Forget the veil, this beautiful headpiece coupled with her messy red bun is stunning.
Photo via Wedding Chicks
This look is simple but the unexpected touches of lace keep it from looking too obvious.
Photo via One Wed
A few twists give this bun texture and dimension.
Photo via Pinterest
This loose bun is perfect for showing off that stunning hair accessory.
Photo via Pinterest
This extra messy bun is effortless chic at its finest. I love that she looks like she could have done this herself and the silk flower is absolutely charming.
Photo via Wedding Photo App
This embellished headband is timeless and one-of-a-kind.
Photo via Etsy