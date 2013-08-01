Chic Bun Ideas for Brides on Your Wedding Day (And the Rest of Us, Too!)

Summer is the season of weddings and with my own fast approaching, I’m constantly on the lookout for new ideas I can incorporate into my own affair. Currently, I’m trying to decide on my hairstyle. Although I haven’t settled on the final look, I’m envisioning some sort of bun-like moment because I really love the chic simplicity of this hairstyle.

There are endless possibilities when it comes to the bun style and the different ways you can wear it on your wedding day. Uncomplicated buns, accented with charming details, lend an effortless feel to your wedding look. I love it when brides go for a messy bun with a few tendrils escaping right around the face.

A few simple flowers tucked into the hair accentuate the glowing bride without overpowering her face. Buns are also the perfect style when wearing extravagant headpieces, long veils, or even flower crowns. Keeping the bun simple allows your accessories to stand out. If hair accessories aren’t your cup of tea, just a couple of braids can really add depth to your look. So forget about those mermaid curls and fall in love with the bun instead.

To see more easy hair how-tos, head over to TRESemmé Style Studio now!

For more information about our relationship with TRESemmé click here: cmp.ly/3

Liz Cherkasova is the writer of the blog Late Afternoon