How To Build The Perfect New Year’s Eve Outfit Around A Staple You Already Own

Yikes! If you’re anything like us, you completely forgot to shop for a New Years Eve outfit in the frenzy of holiday shopping, partying, and lounging. If your budget happens to be completely wiped due to gifting, have no fear—you’re probably already storing the perfect NYE outfit in your closet … you just might not know it yet.

Below, we share styling tips on how to transform everyday basics into party-perfect pieces in no time (or extra cash!) See you all in 2013!

A White Button-Down: Chances are, you’ve acquired one (or several) of these staples. (No? We give you permission to lift one from your boyfriend for the night!)

How to style it for NYE: Sure, they’re great to wear to work, but a New Years party? Bear with us. First, layer your favorite statement necklaces and unbutton the first few buttons, and loosely pop your collar. Pair with high-wasited black pants and sky-high heels for a super-chic uptown look. For a more downtown approach, button the shirt all the way up and place your necklaces on top of a crisply-ironed collar. Add leather skinnies, a killer pair of bootie and add a cool moto jacket or blazer. channeling your inner Victoria Beckham Bilson or Whitney Port throw a blazer on-top!) and a slicked back, high ponytail or messy chignon.

The Patterned Silk Scarf: Whether it’s vintage or brand-new, vibrant printed scarves bring an effortlessly chic element to just about any outfit.

How to style it for NYE: Try tying it around your head turband-style (a la Hermes) to bring some serious glamor to any ordinary outfit. Alternatively, go for rock ‘n’ roll cool by pairing your silk scarf with a vintage t-shirt, jeans, and lots of eyeliner.

Denim Cut-Off Shorts: Truth be told, we have far too many pairs of denim shorts, so why not bring ’em out of storage for NYE? You’ll be comfortable and cute.

How to style it for NYE: Grab a pair of peep-toe platforms or ankle boots, and a pair of opaque black tights. On top, opt for a cropped sweater if you’re heading to a house party, a structured black blazer for a swankier shindig, or a silky blouse that trails behind you as you dance your way into 2013.

The Grey Sweatshirt: We all have one!

How to style it for NYE: Got some leather shorts? Good. Got a blingy mini-skirt? Great. What about a pleated midi-length skirt or a pair of silk pants? Those work! This comfy top will not only keep you toasty as you bop from party to party, but pairing it with dressy bottoms ensures you’ll be the most effortlessly stylish gal in the room. Add an eye-catching statement necklace, push up the sleeves and you’re good to go. To look extra-cool, layer your sweatshirt over a buttoned-to-the-top blouse like some of our favorite street style stars.

Tried And True Jeans: We all have that one pair of jeans that just make us feel fab.

How to style it for NYE: If you’re in a rush, grab these bad boys, cuff them, and add a killer pair of stilettos or heels. On top, we love the idea pulling out a metallic number you might not normally think to pair with denim. Have an ultra-embellished blouse or one with a plunging back? Go ahead and mix-and-match. Add a pop-of-color lipstick or a super-smoky eye, and you’re good to go!