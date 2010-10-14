Budget Friendly Foods To Keep You Rich, Skinny And Fabulous

Above photo: Quentin Bacon

Well, heres how to do it, fake that you have money and keep those skinny thighs so you can wear those hot skinny jeans.

It wasnt until I was in tears and shambles recently repeating the words, It would all be so easy if I just had more money! to myself. Then, a few brilliant and sensible girlfriends came to the rescue. They had talked me out of renting an uber expensive place in the City (aka New York City) and welcomed me back to planet keepin it real Earth. I realized that if I wanted to live a rich and happy life, I would absolutely have to change my spending habits in New York.

I think my move from LA to NY, which set me back about 10K, made me much more aware of the mindless spending that we all fall victim to. I religiously sip on about four soy Chai Tea lattes in the AM at $5 each, totaling about $20 a day x 5 days a week = $100 a week. Thats $400 a month, $4,800 a YEAR! Five stacks for chai lattes, really?? Dumb.. dumb.. dumb.. dumb, Candice! And I have the nerve to yell at my friends for their smoking habit? Sorry guys, but its still really smelly.

So besides making my soy and almond milk chai tea lattes at home, I purchase these five foods as bulk staples to stay healthy, lean, mean, rich and happy.

1) Rolled Oats- Not quick oats, but rolled oats purchased in bulk are about $2 a pound and my goodness, all the filling fiber, iron protein is worth every single buck.

2) Eggs- Well at about $1.79 for a dozen, are you kidding? That sexy chicken gave you a whole lotta protein for that 15 cent lay! Scramble, hard boil, sunny side, bake up, frittata or quiche it up yo.

3) Sweet Potatoes/Yams/Potatoes- Mmmm starchy staples, deelish! Dude, during the holidays you can score a bag of potatoes for a BUCK! I just buy that to say thank you to the farmer! Mash, roast, bake, sweet potato fries, roasted red potatoes, roasted garlic mashers. Really, please excuse your dumb BS diet with no carbs. These are Mama natures carbs. Do your research, honey.

4) Arugula/Spinach Fresh greens will always be in my fridge ’til the day I die. I toss my greens in a light olive oil and lemon dressing with a sprinkle of sea salt. Add a sliced Fuji apple, almonds, a sliced hard boiled egg and tuna and voila! You have a gourmet poor mans nicoise salad in your kitch.

5) Tuna Yes canned Tongol Tuna, thank you Mister Charlie! At $1 a can you deserve to get the ultimate high quality protein too! I make easy tuna salad with 1 T Dijon, 1 T light mayo, chopped red onion, red bell pepper, sliced apples and a squeeze of lemon.

And a bonus, my fave: Fuji Apples! Buy on sale and in season; I slice them up for salads and snacks, saut with butter, cinnamon and sugar for a treat and bake for a perfect dessert.

Lastly, you can’t be dumb and make it in the City, so if you luckily have a BIG head that your parents gave to you, use it dummy! I got the message and Im finally using mine gawd, Moms so happy. Word up. xx, ck

After viewers fell in love with her on Season One of Bravos Top Chef, Candice Kumai became the co-host of Lifetimes hit series, “Cook Yourself Thin” and helped create the shows NY Times #1 Best-selling companion cookbook. With a culinary education from Le Cordon Bleu in California and as a former fit and print model, Candice is dedicated to making healthful, waist-conscious food that is as delicious as it is appealing. Now, Candice is a chef contributor on Cooking Channels Unique Eats and TLCs Home Made Simple. Rodale will publish Pretty Delicious, her first solo cookbook, in January 2011. Tweet her @StilettoChef and check out www.StilettoChef.com for more exclusive recipes and healthy eating tips.

Photos: istock.com