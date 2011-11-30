Buckle Up, America: Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Again!

Ladies and gentlemen, we officially have our next reality star! Yes, that’s right. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have announced that they are expecting their second child.

According to Us, they took a pregnancy test about five weeks ago, and Kourtney “woke up Disick (not a morning person!), around 7 a.m. to tell him the positive results.” I can only imagine how Scotty (who had probably just gotten in from a long night at the bars) reacted.

While their first son, the angelic Mason, was totally unplanned, this one was less of a surprise. “It wasn’t like we weren’t trying,” Disick says. “We kind of just said, ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be.'”

Well, apparently, this was meant to be — and you know what that means! A big fat pay day for mommy and daddy (not to mention Grandmama Kris Jenner), and more ridiculous mom blogs from Kourt!