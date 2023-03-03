We Found the Viral Birkenstock Boston Clogs In Stock at This Unexpected Retailer—Shop Its Spring Sales Event Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you and your wardrobe are feeling weather confused, don’t worry, I’m with you. We’re on the brink of a seasonal transition and truly are all at the weather’s mercy. However, it’s time to put your mind on the things you can control. Like, taking advantage of a Spring sale with plenty of perks—those Birkenstock Boston clogs you’ve been eyeing for the past however many months, are in stock at this unexpected retailer.

Buckle has dropped the 2023 Spring Brand Event; the hidden gem will feature items from cult-favorite brands such as Levi’s and Dr. Martens, with opportunities to score unique offerings from purchases. It’s hard to miss a Doc Marten boot at the foot of any block you turn on in major cities. And, I’ve already handpicked a platform sandal for you from the British boot brand juuust in case you’re looking to welcome Spring in a statement sandal that still classifies as edgy. The seasons are funny like that, you go from platform boot to chunky sandal in a blink, though both silhouettes remain interchangeable in your wardrobe from March to September.

Even if you just want to browse and add a selection to your Buckle wishlist, Buckle’s Spring sale runs through March 26. More than plenty of time to browse, ponder, and cave in. But remember: regardless of a sale or not, the classics *ahem Ray-Ban, Birkenstock* will always remain on everyone’s radar, so the truth of the matter is, you just need to take advantage of the retailer’s offerings and shop smart with its coveted brands’ at discounted prices.

Not only will a reusable bag be gifted to all guests who make a purchase of $75 or more during the event time period, but those who sign up for the rewards program will be eligible to earn 2 points for every $1 spent to use at a later date. Bonus: Those who join the rewards program will able to enroll in the retailers limited-time sweepstakes, with prizes of up to $1,000.

Basically, get shopping.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Leather Clog

Hi, it’s me — I’m who has spent months searching for my sold-out size in the Birkenstock Boston Soft Leather clog. I even have the ruched socks ready for the coveted loafer. Maybe you’re ready to amp up your Birkenstock sandal collection too. Earthy tones are in, and the Arizona Nubuck Leather Sandal in Beryl is too dreamy not to consider.

Dr. Martens Olson Milled Nappa Leather Sandal

My worn-out burgundy Dr. Marten combat boots have been through it. But besides from shielding my toes from the rain and wind, they’re a boot that I’ll even take out to play in the Summer, paired with a mini skirt. I can’t get myself to reach for a flat sandal for the life of me, so I just had to introduce you, (us), to a hybrid shoe: Dr. Martens’ Olson Milled Nappa Leather Sandal. Its zip-up tongue keeps the aviator-style silhouette uncomplicated while its buckled straps and platform outsole entertain the grunge aesthetic in you.

Levi’s Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Short

I typically reserve my Levi’s jeans’ splurges for IRL outlet-store shopping. But Buckle has such an array of straight-leg, waist-high, and form-fitted selects ready for you, you’re pile of three-year-old denim, will finally get the upgrade that’s been long overdue. And yes, boyfriend jeans will quickly turn into boyfriend shorts soon, so I suggest you get your hands on Levi’s Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Short immediately.

White Crow Hailey Henley Top

What says cozy to you more than a waffle-knit, loosely-fitted long-sleeve? I don’t know if whether the dainty button-up style or the subtle cinched-in hem is what I love most about this cool-washed top.

Ray-Ban Round Aviator Sunglasses

Could you ever have too many sunnies up for selection? I walk back and forth from sunglass case to mirror, trying to decide the style I’m in the mood for that given day. The Ray-Ban Round Aviator Sunglasses give off a smooth ‘70s vibe and are sleek and lightweight to avoid risking headache-worthy heaviness.

BKE Quilted Ripstock Jacket

Spring calls for a quilted coat that can totally break the wind yet not cause you any hot flashes when the sun hits you with those sudden bursts of rays. Plus, how perfect is the crop of the BKE Quilted Ripstock Jacket? The jacket’s in-between length is definitely a game-changer.