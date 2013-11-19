Want: A Stylish Resin Buckle Bracelet for $100

What: A multi-layer Italian resin bracelet cast in the shape of a buckle, that’s adjustable based on the size of the wearer’s wrist.

Why: Because a statement bracelet in a cream-colored resin makes for a perfect arm party accessory at any holiday get-together. It also comes in other fun colors, including tortoise shell and plum ice.

How: Achieve maximum chicness by using it to set off an all-black ensemble: a black silk button-blouse, a pair of black skinny jeans, and pointy-toed black booties.

Buckle Resin Bracelet, $100; at PONO