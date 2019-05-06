This Is the Bucket Hat’s World, and We’re All Just Living in It

Scroll To See More Images

We’re kidding ourselves if we don’t acknowledge one simple fact: Bucket hats are weird. And the fact that we’re so into them is pretty damn weird, too. Bucket hats are the kind of thing you wear to the pool as a straight-up toddler, when you’re old enough to splash around in the kiddie pool but too young to have grown any hair of your own. We’ve seen a vast array of retro trends make oh-so nostalgic comebacks, but bucket hats have to be one of the strangest—I mean, can any of us even remember wearing them back in the day? What’s nostalgic about that?

My aim here isn’t the be a downer. I was bucket hat-averse when the trend’s first iteration reared its head in 2018. But now that I’ve had a full 12 months to contemplate the accessory’s existence, it’s hard to do anything but accept it. (It’s also hard not to embrace anything that promises to expand the summer hat-scape. Straw hats are cute and all, but they’re impossible to wear on the subway, on a busy sidewalk, or even at your desk; sporting one anywhere in New York City—or anywhere but the beach—is an abject hazard.) Who am I to hate on something so inherently fun it’s collectively embraced by toddlers? I mean really, what did the bucket hat ever do to me besides protect my head when I was a wee tot?

If the bucket hat was good enough for your 2-year-old self, it’s probably good enough for your 20-something self. And whether you like it or not, it’s here to pervade our lives (again). Strange as this trend may be, its power is simply too immense to be restrained. This is the bucket hat’s world now, and we’re just living in it.

1. Roxy Heritage Floral Bucket Hat, $28 at Urban Outfitters

Don’t tell me you’re surprised to see the bucket hat trend and the tropical print trend combining to create one super-trend.

2. Cold Front Quilted Bucket Hat, $28 at Free People

A bucket hat fit for summer’s breeziest days.

3. Tie-Dye Throwback Bucket Hat, $28 at Free People

Of course tie-dye iterations are on offer.

4. Mia Nylon Bucket Hat, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

A no-fail addition to any summer ensemble, beach-centric or not.

5. Champion x Susan Alexandra Reversible Bucket Hat, $35 at Urban Outfitters

It’s reversible.

6. Christy Bucket Hat, $14.99 at Urban Outfitters

You know you’re in the market for a rain hat.

7. Nylon Bucket Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Cute enough to wear to work, brunch or—dare I say—the bar.

8. Seersucker Bucket Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

It’s gingham. And seersucker. And identical to the bucket hat you wore in your infanthood.

9. Bonnie Drawstring Bucket Hat, $29 at Urban Outfitters

For the person who’s terrified of their bucket hat flying off in the wind.

10. Emma Straw Bucket Hat, $29 at Urban Outfitters

All the idyllic appeal of a straw hat, plus all the convenience of a bucket hat.

11. Stussy Stock Bucket Hat, $40 at Urban Outfitters

A bucket hat designed with the streetwear fan in mind.

12. Frayed Twill Bucket Hat, $26 at Topshop

Don’t tell me you can’t imagine yourself wearing this at a summer picnic. (I know you can, because I can. And I don’t even picnic.)

13. Tie-Dye Bucket Hat, $12.90 at Forever 21

Another tie-dye bucket hat, because one probably isn’t enough, right?

14. Fluro Motif Bucket Hat, $13 at ASOS

Oh-so aughts-y, because nostalgia knows no bounds.

15. Champion Daisy Bucket Hat, $35 at Urban Outfitters

Go full maximalist and pair this one with your favorite floral dress.

16. Patterned Bucket Hat, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Cow spots are 2019’s favorite pattern—of course they’re available in bucket hat form.

17. Fluffy Bucket Hat, $23 at ASOS

It’s fuzzy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.