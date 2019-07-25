5 Times Celebrities Proved the Bucket Hat Is Back (Again) This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

If I’m being honest, the bucket hat is one of my least favorite accessories. I know plenty of people have made it totally wearable and actually look cool sporting this trend around town, but I won’t say I was sad when I stopped seeing bucket hats around as often. Just when I thought I was getting a break from the trend, though, celebrities wearing bucket hats have been popping up all over my Instagram feed. Apparently the bucket hat is back for this summer, and I guess I’m just going to have to learn to live with it.

Of course, I’m not saying these celebrities (like Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner) don’t still look cool in these bucket hats, but I’d be lying if I said I was excited they’re bringing back the trend once again. I’m all for the resurgence of trends—give me a good pair of ’90s mom jeans and big, round ’60s-inspired sunnies any day—but the bucket hat has not been gone for long enough to warrant a comeback. It barely disappeared from my radar before popping up again in wild patterns and on the heads of celebrities people love to copy. Before we know it, the bucket hat will be everywhere again. Is it the accessory of the summer? According to celebs, yes.

Apparently there are endless ways to style a bucket hat, and the stars are here to prove it to us all. Despite my hesitance about this trend, I can still appreciate a good celebrity look. These five celebrities have given the people what they want in terms of summer style (Why do the people want bucket hats? I really do not know.), and I’m just here to pass along the message. I hope these looks inspire you—but not too much.

You slept two hours last night, Dua Lipa? This hat is keeping me up all hours.

Kylie Jenner wearing a bucket hat in Burberry plaid with a bikini is a look for sure. (Is the the look I want to copy all summer long? That remains to be seen.)

Winnie Harlow eating ice cream is too cute to even be mad about the bucket hat.

In this case, Emily Ratajkowski’s bucket hat is shielding her from the sun, so I appreciate the practical use of this trend.

Elsa Hosk, a Mona Lisa top and a bucket hat all in one photo? It’s too much for me to handle.