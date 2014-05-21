21 Perfect Bucket Bags You Need This Season

Bucket bags aren’t new; they’ve been around for decades—if you were old enough to carry purses in the ’90s, you probably rocked a Coach bucket at some point—but they’re having a particularly strong moment this season. This resurgence could be thanks in part to Mansur Gavriel, a young label that managed to do the impossible: Create bags that have the fashion crowd in a tizzy but that don’t look particularly trendy, recognizable, or status-driven.

While the brand’s bucket bags are currently pretty hard to get—they’re sold out everywhere—there are plenty of other worthy options out there. From classic black and tan leather versions, to styles that have a bit more edge (ponyhair, leopard, neon accents), we’ve rounded up 21 bucket bags across every price point perfect for diving into the season’s biggest bag trend.