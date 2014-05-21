StyleCaster
Share

21 Perfect Bucket Bags You Need This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Perfect Bucket Bags You Need This Season

by
21 Perfect Bucket Bags You Need This Season
7 Start slideshow

Bucket bags aren’t new; they’ve been around for decades—if you were old enough to carry purses in the ’90s, you probably rocked a Coach bucket at some point—but they’re having a particularly strong moment this season. This resurgence could be thanks in part to Mansur Gavriel, a young label that managed to do the impossible: Create bags that have the fashion crowd in a tizzy but that don’t look particularly trendy, recognizable, or status-driven.

MORE: How Mansur Gavriel’s Simple Bucket Bag Became Fashion’s Most-Wanted Piece

While the brand’s bucket bags are currently pretty hard to get—they’re sold out everywhere—there are plenty of other worthy options out there. From classic black and tan leather versions, to styles that have a bit more edge (ponyhair, leopard, neon accents), we’ve rounded up 21 bucket bags across every price point perfect for diving into the season’s biggest bag trend.

MORE: The Only 12 Spring Trends You Need to Know

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Cooperative Structured Bucket Bag, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Croc Leather Bucket Bag, $179; at Zara

BAGGU Leather Bucket Bag, $140; at Urban Outfitters

Steve Madden BGemma Bucket Bag, $88; at Macy's

Free People Bleeker Street Bucket Bag, $68; at Free People

Elizabeth and James Cynnie Mini Tassel Bucket Bag, $485; at Neiman Marcus

Halston Heritage Chain Handle Bucket, $295; at Neiman Marcus

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Lightweight Foundations for Summer

The Best Lightweight Foundations for Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share