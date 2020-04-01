17 BTS Zoom Backgrounds to Make You Feel Like the Eighth Member of the Band

I think we can all agree that 2020 hasn’t been the best start to the decade, but there’s one reason (or more like seven reasons) that keep us going, and that’s BTS. BTS Zoom backgrounds have been on our minds since quarantine started, and we’ve had to see our friends through a computer screen rather than IRL. (What’s new?)

And as much as it sucks to communicate with our loved ones through a screen for the foreseeable future (yay for technology), these Zoom backgrounds with RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V are just the touch of hilariousness we need to push through to the light at the end of the tunnel. Ever dreamed of being the eighth member of the Bangtan Boys? Ever wanted to sandwich yourselves between V and Jungkook as the Bulletproof Boy Scouts posed on the red carpet? Well, these BTS Zoom backgrounds make those desires a reality. Next time you Zoom your ARMY friends, be sure to impress them with the seven members of BTS in your very own room.

Ahead, we rounded up the best BTS images and memes to make your Zoom background. Next time your webcam is “ON,” be sure to test out these photos.

Suga Doing a Peace Sign

Because who doesn’t need a a little positivity from Suga during these times?

BTS Doing K-Pop Hearts

Have you perfected your K-pop heart? Test our your heart-forming skills on the red carpet with BTS.

V Hugging the President of South Korea

Picture yourself as the President of South Korea Moon Jae and receive a hug from V as Suga looks on.

BTS at Their First-Ever Grammys

Cheese it up with BTS at their first-ever Grammys red carpet in 2019.

BTS Performing “Boy With Luv” With Halsey

Step into Halsey’s shoes and perform the iconic “Boy With Luv” choreography with BTS.

BTS Winning a Billboard Music Award

Pretend you’re the award BTS has won and pose in the center of the band.

BTS at One of Their First-Ever Performances

Take a trip down memory lane with BTS at one of their first televised performances in 2013.

BTS Meeting Lil Nas X For the First Time

Pretend to be Lil Nas X and shake hands with Jin in this iconic Zoom background.

V and J-Hope Wiping Sweat Off Their Faces

Join V, J-Hope and Jungkook in this behind-the-scenes moment as they wipe sweat off their faces after an intense performances.

Jimin LOL-ing to Ryan Seacrest’s Joke

Pretend you’re Ryan Seacrest and make Jimin (and other members of BTS) laugh in this background.

BTS Posing in White Suits

Sit on Suga and J-Hope’s laps in this holiday photo where the Bangtan Boys are dressed in matching white suits.

BTS Performing on New Year’s 2020

Throwback to New Year’s 2020 with BTS before we knew what was in store for us.

BTS Performing at the Grammys With Lil Nas X

Take a trip down the Old Town Road with BTS and Lil Nas X during their 2020 Grammys performance.

BTS at the 2020 Grammys

Are you a Jungkook, V or Suga at the 2019 Grammys red carpet with BTS?

RM Doing a Heart With His Arms

Pose right inside RM’s heart in this Zoom background from BTS’ 2020 Today show performance.

Jungkook Doing a K-Pop Heart

Do a K-pop finger heart alongside Jungkook in this photo from BTS’ 2020 Today show performance.

Jungkook and J-Hope Doing Peace Signs

Get photobombed by Jungkook and J-Hope in this Zoom background, which also includes Jimin in a bucket hat and RM looking mildly confused.