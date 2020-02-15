These Photos Prove BTS Look Hot With & Without Makeup

Scroll To See More Images

Get you a boy band who can do both. BTS with and without makeup prove that Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, RM, V and Suga look hot no matter what. As the members explained in a 2017 interview with Allure, beauty—whether it’s their hair, their makeup or their skin—is a massive part of their aesthetic, which is why the boys are often seen with Pinterest-worthy beauty looks, from smoky eyes to candy-stained lips.

“Skin is what completes my appearance. I value my looks very much, so it’s equally important to take good care of my skin—that’s a pivotal part of my face,” Jin told Allure. J-Hope shared a similar sentiment. “Taking good care of your skin is the No.1 rule for all celebs. I get to meet a lot of fans face-to-face at fan meetings and similar events, and I’d like to look my best for them,” he said.

BTS’ dedication to their skin care is probs why their skin always looks so darn smooth in makeup-free photos. Still, the boys assure that their skin is no different than anyone else—pimples and all. “My skin is dry most of the time, and my biggest concern is keeping it [moisturized]. I get zits from time to time and that concerns me as well,” RM told Allure. Jungkook added, “I get pimples sometimes, and it’s very stressful.”

Whether they’re posting makeup-free selfies on the ‘Gram or walking the red carpet with a full face, the members of BTS look hot AF. Find out what they look like with and without makeup ahead.

Jungkook

Jungkook is one of BTS’ members that experiments with makeup the most, though his looks are still often and natural per the band’s aesthetic. The member is often seen with dramatic eyeliner, a pinkish lip and sometimes colored contacts. As for hair, Jungkook doesn’t change the color too often, but he does switch between straight and curly locks for different eras and performances.

Jin

When it comes to makeup, Jin often sticks to some liner on the outer corners of his eyes and a light lip product. Though he’s commonly seen with black hair, the member has also experimented with other hues too, such as brown and blue. He’s also serious about his skin care, especially when it comes to Korean sheet masks. “I love sheet masks. I try to put them on whenever I feel my skin is dry and exposed too much to the sun. They help me make up for lost moisture and brighten my skin,” he told Allure in 2017.

J-Hope

Compared to the other members of BTS, J-Hope doesn’t experiment as much with his makeup other than some eyeliner and a rosy lip. The member does, however, switch it up when it comes to his hair. He’s been seen with everything from red to blonde to light brown.

V

Like Jungkook and a couple of BTS’ other members, V often experiments with colored contacts for performances. He’s also often seen with eyeliner on and a bold lip. But the highlight of V’s beauty looks is almost always his colorful hair. Over the years, the singer has dyed his locks purple, blue, red, blonde and so many other fun shades. As for his face, the singer told Allure in 2017 that his skin is a mix between dry and oily. “I’ve been looking for my absolute favorite beauty product for a long time because my skin becomes dry and oily relatively fast. I haven’t found the right one, but I’m not giving up!” he said.

Jimin

Jimin always kills it when it comes to his on-stage outfits, and his beauty looks are no different. From his colored contacts to his luscious lips, Jimin is never afraid to experiment with his makeup. The member has also had cool hair colors, such as pink and blonde. Jimin told Allure in 2017 that he doesn’t have much of a skin care routine. Some of us are just blessed. “I don’t really do anything extra special for my skin on the plane, but I try to drink as much water as possible,” he said.

Suga

When it comes to makeup, fans can always rely on Suga for a standout dark eye. The member has also experimented a lot with his hair color. TBH, we can’t remember the last time he had his natural black locks. Since BTS debuted, the rapper has gone from bright blonde to blue to gray. He told Allure in 2017, though, that his favorite hair color is blonde because it’s not as long of a process as the more neon hues. “I just need to de-color and that’s it,” he said.

RM

Though all of BTS’ beauty looks can be described as natural, RM’s are the most low-key. His eyeliner and lip colors are often less dramatic than the other members, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less good. Plus, RM has blessed us with maybe the most makeup-free selfies out of any BTS member. His hair color has also gone on a wild ride since the band started. The member, who’s had everything from silver to blonde, told Allure in 2017 that his favorites are “ash gray and ash blue because these complement my skin tone well.”