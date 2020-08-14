These BTS Wardrobe Malfunctions Prove That the Boys Are Professionals Through & Through

Professionalism runs in BTS’ blood. Need evidence? Take a look at the below BTS wardrobe malfunctions that show that the Bangtan Boys are professionals through and through. From broken buttons to ripped shirts, there are so many wardrobe malfunctions that ARMYs have missed over the years thanks to Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, V, Jimin and J-Hope’s commitment to their performances.

And while we love that boys never break a sweat (shout out to the executives at Big Hit Entertainment), these wardrobe malfunctions prove that the members of BTS, like anyone else, are humans, and they, too, have times moments where their clothes just don’t do what they’re supposed to. (Not that we’re complaining. CC: Jungkook’s abs.)

For those who don’t know, BTS debuted in 2013 with their first single, “No More Dream.” Since then, the seven-member boy band has become an international phenomenon, with tens of millions of social media followers and celebrity fans including Katy Perry, John Cena and Chrissy Teigen. With so many eyes on them, we’re sure that there’s pressure for the boys to be perfect on stage. But regardless of if they mess up every now and then, we still love them—wardrobe malfunctions and all. Ahead are our favorite times BTS recovered from their wardrobe malfunctions and proved that the show must go on, ripped shirt or not.

When RM & Jimin Ripped Their Tank Tops

During a concept trailer performance in 2013, RM and Jimin accidentally ripped their white tank tops. The wardrobe malfunction (which can be viewed at the 1:05 mark in the video above) happens when the beat slows down and the members of BTS get into formation to tear off their uniforms and reveal their white tank tops underneath. However, as RM and Jimin tore off their uniforms, they accidentally ripped their white tank tops as well. The next seconds show RM with his tank top around his waist and top half of his body exposed. Jimin, on the other hand, only ripped off one shoulder of his tank top, while the other sleeve hung to the other side of his body. What did BTS do next? Well, the boys continued the performance like the professionals they are, unphased by their wardrobe malfunctions. (Shout out to RM for still trying to hold his tank top up though.)

When RM Unbuttoned Jungkook’s Shirt

Jungkook is known to flash his abs in “Fake Love,” but during a performance of the song in 2018, he showed more skin than RM accidentally rips his shirt during Suga’s verse. The moment, which can be viewed at the 2:19 mark in the video above, shows RM grabbing at Jungkook’s button-up shirt during a dance move and accidentally ripping off a button, which exposed the singer’s torso and caused the crowd to scream. The next few seconds show Jungkook buttoning back up his shirt as he continues the performance like the professional he is. In a reaction video after the performance, Jungkook and RM laugh about the wardrobe malfunction. “It all happened so fast,” Jungkook says.

When Almost All of Jungkook’s Buttons Came Off

During a 2016 performance of “Blood Sweat & Tears,” almost all of Jungkook’s buttons came off as he performed the track’s fast choreography. For the performance, Jungkook wore a loose and airy button-up shirt, which seemed fine until the end of the performance, where Jungkook posed with his band mates and showed that he only had one button left on his shirt. (Watch at the 3:20 mark.) Jungkook laughed off the wardrobe malfunction in another video, where he realized that there was also a hole in the side of shirt. As he showed V, the member cracked up at JK wardrobe malfunction.

When Jungkook Gave J-Hope Back His Shoe

As ARMYs know, J-Hope has lost his shoe more than once. But one of our favorite moments was during a 2016 performance of “For You,” where J-Hope accidentally kicked off one of his shoes and had to perform some of the choreography with one shoe on. A cute moment occurred a few seconds later (at 0:08 mark in the video above) when Jungkook went Jungkook went over to grab J-Hope’s shoe and bring it back to him. J-Hope slipped back on the shoe and continued the performance like a professional. The shoe mishap didn’t seem to bother J-Hope much, as he and his BTS bandmates seemed to be smiling and holding in their laughter at the snafu.

When J-Hope Stumbled & Lost His Shoe

Another J-Hope shoe moment came in 2014 during a performance of “Boy in Luv” when J-Hoped jumped as part of the choreography, stumbled and then lost his shoe. The moment, which can be viewed at the 0:40 mark in the video above, comes after J-Hope jumps up and bumps into RM’s back, which caused him to stumble and his shoe to come off. Like the professional he is, though, the wardrobe malfunction didn’t phase him at all. J-Hope regains his balance and continues the performance with a killer rap.

When V’s Button Popped Off

V had a subtle wardrobe malfunction in 2020 during a performance of “ON.” During Suga’s verse, V and BTS’ other members banged on some drums as part of the choreography. However, V may have hit his moves too hard as one of his buttons popped off and exposed part of his chest. (The moment can be viewed at the 2:10 mark in the video above.) “DID U SEE HOW HIS BUTTON POPPED OPEN AND HIS CHEST WAS SHOWING WHEN HE HIT THE DRUM!!! KIM TAEHYUNG!!!!!” Twitter user @taehyungtannah tweeted with a clip of the moment.