BTS’ V’s ‘Winter Bear’ Music Video Has Us So Overwhelmed

Listen up, ARMY, you’re going to need the tissue box for this one. BTS’ V’s “Winter Bear” music video meaning is pretty emotional and genuinely stunning. If the song wasn’t enough, its visual counterpart has everything that BTS fans love and will leave them wanting more, even if that means more tears.

On the morning of August 9, BTS’ V dropped a solo song complete with a corresponding music video. This isn’t the first time a member of the internationally beloved band has dropped a single. Member Jimin made a similar play last year, dropping a single with literally no warning to fans. But here’s where V’s entry differs: the song is in English and, unlike Jimin’s, it comes with a music video. The song is written and produced by V, presumably with some aid by Big Hit’s resident producers like Adora and RM. The music video starts out capturing a flock of birds flying overhead while V sits in the back of an SUV taking photos. There isn’t any music for the first 20 seconds of the video. But when the melody kicks in, we totally know that the tear ducts of every ARMY member will definitely start flowing, no question.

The strumming of a guitar segues into V reciting the lyrics:

She looks like a blue parrot / Would you come fly to me / I want some / Good day, good day, good day / Good day, good day

Looks like a winter bear / You sleep so happily / I wish you a / Good night, good night, good night / Good night, good night

Imagine your face / Say hello to me / Then all the bad days / They’re nothing to me / With you / Winter bear / Sleep like a winter bear / Sleep like a winter bear

The song is a bit of a departure from what the ARMY may know from the group previously. V’s song is soft and whimsical and packed with emotion. We’re not sure who the song is intended for, but it’s definitely going to leave an impression on the ARMY.