BTS’ V’s “Sweet Night” Is So Comforting & ARMYs Can’t Get Enough Of It

Tae is back at it with another original solo song! This time, BTS’ V’s “Sweet Night” lyrics in English meaning has ARMYs just as smitten as his earlier compositions, like “Winter Bear” and “Scenery.” Only, Tae’s personal reason for writing this song might be the sweetest yet.

While BTS just finished releasing a batch of impressive music videos for “ON” off their Map of the Soul: 7 album, it doesn’t mean BTS member V—a.k.a. Taehyung—was too busy to offer a lending hand to another project. The 24-year-old songwriter decided to team up with South Korean star, Park Seo Joon, and compose a song for his webtoon, Itaewon Class. Hence, we have “Sweet Night.”

Now, V and Seo Joon go way back. ARMYs would recall that the pair met in 2016 after working on the Korean drama, Hwarang, and have supported each other ever since. Even when BTS dropped their first music video for “ON” on Feb. 21, Seo Joon took to social media to promote the new release to his own fans. It looks like Tae’s latest song is returning the favor.

Tae’s track joins the OST (Original Sound Track) for Itaewon Class, which also stars Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, and Kwon Nara along with Seo Joon. Just as ARMYs worry about possible tour cancellations as a result of the novel coronavirus, this new song—officially released on streaming platforms on March 13—offers a gentle reprieve.

In a YouTube description for the song, we learn that V’s latest “is a comforting track that wishes to gift the character, Park Sae Roy, who has had countless painful nights, only sweet nights in the future.”

There is also a note from V, who lets fans in on his meaning and intentions behind the track: “I first knew about ITAEWON CLASS through the webtoon years ago, and I remember having fun reading it while also learning valuable lessons,” he wrote. “In particular, I really liked the character, Park Sae Roy, who left a deep impression on me, and I was very happy to see one of my favorite and close hyung playing this character. I am very thankful to be able to participate in this wonderful drama with my self-composed song. I hope many people will show this song lots of love.”

Find the lyrics for “Sweet Night” originally in English (!!!) below.

Verse 1

On my pillow

Can’t get me tired

Sharing my fragile truth

That I still hope the door is open

’Cause the window opened one time with you and me

Now my forever’s falling down

Wondering if you’d want me now

Chorus

How could I know

One day I’d wake up feeling more

But I had already reached the shore

Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night

(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)

We were ships in the night

Night, night

Verse 2

I’m wondering are you my best friend

Feels like a river’s rushing through my mind

I wanna ask you if this is all just in my head

My heart is pounding tonight I wonder

If you are too good to be true

And would it be alright if I

Pulled you closer

Chorus

How could I know

One day I’d wake up feeling more

But I had already reached the shore

Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night

(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)

We were ships in the night

Night, night