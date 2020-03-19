BTS Member V Might Have Had His Passport Information Leaked & ARMYs Are Freaking Out

Tae did say it—the sasaengs are not all right. ARMYs are realizing just how serious the 24-year-old star was being now that it seems BTS’ V’s passport was leaked by a stalker (also known as a “sasaeng” or obsessed fan). The details of the K-Pop star’s passport were reportedly found in a YouTube video on March 18, where viewers could see everything from V’s real name—Kim Tae-hyung—to his private identification number and residential information.

According to several Korean news outlets, a Youtuber posted the video featuring V’s passport without any immediate action on behalf of the platform—despite the fact that it included sensitive information. While the video has since been deleted, ARMYs were quick to point out the damage that this could have caused to V’s safety and privacy.

“Bro leave him alone, leave all the idols alone. Why the hell would you leak their passport information? Saesangs have really gone too far this is not okay. Don’t disrupt their privacy,” wrote one Twitter user.

Yet others quickly realized that the passport may have been a fake. Many noted that it didn’t resemble a typical Korean passport, as the dates did not match the validity period for the country.

Instead, Tae’s alleged passport included an issue date of Oct. 2, 2015 and an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2019. According to some ARMYs, a valid Korean passport often has a guaranteed period of either one year, five years, or 10 years total.

This isn’t the first time Tae’s dealt with sasaengs. In the past, he took to VLIVE to express his disappointment with the obsessive fans. Speaking about an encounter with some sasaengs on a flight, he said, “There are those fans,” before adding, “In those private spaces, we don’t get to relax as much as we want to. So we were a bit uncomfortable. [And] to be frank with you, we don’t want you to do that. […] It’s really scary.”

Here’s proving that Tae’s fears were legitimate. It’s a scary time, for sure.