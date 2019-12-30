These BTS Tweets Celebrating V’s Birthday Prove Just How Wholesome Their ARMY Is

Forget Christmas and New Year’s eve, the end of December is only important for one thing: It’s Tae’s birthday! And BTS’ V birthday tweets are proving just how excited the entire ARMY is about it. As of Dec. 30, Taehyung a.k.a V is officially 24 years old, and everyone—from his bandmates to every ARMY around the world—flooded Twitter with messages of love and support on his big day. It’s not surprising, but BTS themselves even had one extra gift to give us in honor of his birthday.

With things wrapping up for BTS in 2019, the guys didn’t need to deliver yet another massive gesture. After all, they’ve made history in music like it’s an easy pastime, smashing Billboard records and performing stellar end-of-year performances on awards shows like the 2019 MMAs and the even more recent MAMAs. But they couldn’t let Tae’s birthday go unnoticed, let alone pass up the opportunity to involve ARMYs in the process. So they did what they’re known for: another huge tribute, chock-full of candid photos and sweet messages all over social media.

J-Hope unabashedly gushed over our “winter bear” Tae, taking to Twitter to post a series of photos alongside a short message. According to a translation, it reads: “Our WorldsMostHandsome Taehyungie, happy birthdaaaayyyyy.”

Jimin also piled into the whole affair, sharing his own collage of photos of Tae and captioning it with a simple: “I sincerely wish you a happy birthday.”

As for Jin, he went the comical route comparing Tae to a famous South Korean actor from the film Boys Over Flowers.

Meanwhile, RM shared a sweet collection of photos alongside a brief message: “Happy birthday, winter bear,” the post read, according to the translation.

And best for last: Suga teased at V’s sense of humor, writing “Taehyung-ah, who’s pretty funny these days, happy birthday,” he wrote, like the unofficial older brother he is.

But that’s not all. Remember that extra gift I was telling you about? BTS’ Facebook page posted an adorable album chock full of 20 of the best photos in honor of V’s big day—we promise, it’s everything you didn’t know you needed. Check them out here.

Of course, we wouldn’t forget ARMYs. Their messages on V’s birthday were some of the sweetest and most heartfelt. Case in point: “Words are not enough to explain how much you mean to us You’re an amazing artist. You inspire a lot of us in so many ways. Thank you for always loving us. Happy birthday Taehyung, we love you,” one ARMY wrote. If that’s not love, we don’t know what else is.