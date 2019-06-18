BTS Is Dropping a Merch Line With Uniqlo, So Kiss Your Money Goodbye

Scroll To See More Images

Just when you thought the Bangtan Boys couldn’t get more iconic, BTS is dropping an epic BT21 Collection with Uniqlo, and it’s seriously too good to pass up. If you didn’t notice, Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin have been taking the world by storm with their crisp sounds and style, so this collection is obviously just what the ARMY needs. Japanese casual wear designer, Uniqlo, has partnered with our favorite guys to deliver an extra exclusive line of T-Shirts.

The collection will consist of 12 shirts total that showcases each one of the guys’ unique personalities through color, graphics, and BT21. BTS created BT21–their very own group of animated characters, in Sept. 2017, when they first partnered with Line Friends’ Creators initiative. The characters that they came up with are Tata, Mang, Chimmy, RJ, Koya, Cooky, Shooky, and Van. Each animated character, except for Van, represents one of the guys. Van is a gray-and-white space robot, that helps to protect BTS at all time. (He can’t let the ARMY get too overzealous). BTS has mace it big by taking risks that other groups haven’t dared to, and this collab with Uniqlo is just another example of that.

The unisex shirts will be available online and in stores on June 21st for just $14.50, and they will come in a vast range of sizes for every BTS ARMY member out there.

1. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic White T-Shirt, $14.90 at Uniqlo

A crisp white T-shirt to show your ARMY Pride.

2. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Black T-Shirt, $14.90 at Uniqlo

You can also go a bit darker and snag the shirt in Black.

Uniqlo.

3. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Black T-Shirt All Characters $14.90 at Uniqlo

Bring Tata, Mang, Chimmy, RJ, Koya, Cooky, Shooky, and Van together in the sleek black tee.

4. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic White T-Shirt (Tata) $14.90 at Uniqlo

If Tata owns your heart, you can show him love in this fresh white shirt.

5. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic White T-Shirt (Chimmy) $14.90 at Uniqlo

Get passionate with Chimmy in this adorable BT21 T-shirt, we definitely think the yellow makes everything pop, especially for summer.

6. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Black T-Shirt (Chimmy) $14.90 at Uniqlo

If you adore Chimmy but want to be a bit more subtle about it check out this black T-shirt with the Chimmy’s logo sprawled on it.

7. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Pink T-Shirt (Cooky) $14.90 at Uniqlo

We all knew that Cooky was a sassy bunny so obviously the “pinkish tough bunny” quote is perfection.

8. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Navy T-Shirt (Cooky) $14.90 at Uniqlo

For ARMY members who want their Cooky on an ice cream cone.

9. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Grey T-Shirt (RJ) $14.90 at Uniqlo

Get into this slick design of RJ that pops on this heather grey tee.

10. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Blue T-Shirt (Mang) $14.90 at Uniqlo

We live for the dancing pony Mang–the shirt showcases all of the epic colors BTS loves to wear.

10. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Pale Blue T-Shirt (Koya) $14.90 at Uniqlo

We adore Koya the Koala and this dreamy blue T-shirt proves how lovely the character really is.

11. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Black T-Shirt (Shooky) $14.90 at Uniqlo

Fiesty Shooky has no milk in this epic and bold BT21 design.

12. BT21 Short-Sleeve Graphic Red T-Shirt (Tata) $14.90 at Uniqlo

If you really want Tata to explode on your spirit this stunning red T-Shirt of the super curious character will make your heart flutter.