OMG, BTS Tamagotchis Are a Thing & You Can Pre-Order Them Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Pretty much everyone who was born in the 1990s knows there’s a hierarchy of children’s toys and games. At the top of the pyramid, you’ll find Club Penguin, Neopets, Webkinz and my personal favorite, the Tamagotchi. I used to own so many that I literally had a lanyard to keep them as close to me as possible, and I even have one hanging on my keychain at this very moment. If you’re not familiar with the toy, a Tamagotchi is an egg-shaped, handheld device that houses a virtual character. The character will thrive and grow as long as you constantly care for it (a.k.a feed it, play games with it, etc.). Classic characters from back in the day include Mametchi, Gozarutchi and Kuchipatchi. However, it’s out with the old and in with the new, as two of my favorite things—Tamagotchis and BTS—have teamed up to create TinyTAN Tamagotchis.

TinyTAN refers to animated characters that represent the seven members of BTS. That means you can now take care of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin and Jin through these little devices. For all of the hardcore ARMYs out there, this is simply a dream come true.

The more time you spend with your Tamagotchi, the happier they’ll be. Plus, your character’s hairstyle and outfit will change based on which activities and games you play with them. Speaking of games, there are two options that so accurately sum up the members’ favorite pastimes: dancing and eating. Show off your best moves in Dance! Dynamite! or flaunt your culinary skills in Make a Custard Tart.

As long as you keep your TinyTAN character content, their stress barometer will remain low and they’ll stay with you. However, if stress levels drop drastically, your character will return to the Magic Door.

All of this sounds like so much fun, right? Well, you don’t need my permission (*wink, wink*) to get started; the devices are currently available on Amazon for $20 a pop. Choose between the purple Magic Door version and the red MIC Drop version. These two shells are perfect for any BTS stan, but for serious superfans who collect any and all merch, check out the limited-edition TinyTAN Hugmy Tamagotchi. It features an adorable soft vinyl character figure hugging a black Tamagotchi Nano device. Although this exclusive set officially releases on January 23, 2023, you can (and should) pre-order it on Amazon as soon as possible, especially since the fandom loves to wipe products and merch off the shelves in mere seconds.

