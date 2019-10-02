Suga’s Vacation Vlog From BTS’ Hiatus Is A Mood

Honestly, this is the type of content that we live for. BTS’ Suga’s vacation vlog video proves that he was living his absolute best life when he was on vacation. If you didn’t know, at the end of summer, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin took some time away from the constant touring and the spotlight to take some time for themselves.

Though there was an entire debacle about Jungkook’s possible girlfriend during this time, the guys were able to take advantage of their extended hiatus. Now, rapper Suga is letting us know what exactly he was up to when he was MIA from the performing stage. While J-Hope spent his time collaborating with Becky G on “Chicken Noodle Soup” and J-Hope might be in this season of The Masked Singer–Suga truly took a vacation.

He uploaded a nine-minute vlog where he was seen relaxing and being the glorious human that he is. In the vlog, Suga can be seen fishing on a boat in the early hours of the morning–he was even joined by Jin for his excursion. In the video, he can also be seen napping and wolfing down a bowl of noodles. His lifestyle is clearly about him being luxurious AF.

Clearly, the BTS ARMY is obsessed with these views of Suga getting his relaxation on. One person commented, “CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW CUTE AND SMOL YOONGI IS AND HOW HANDSOME JIN IS?.

If this short video wasn’t enough to delight your soul–BTS will be dropping new hiatus vlogs from Oct. 2-Oct. 11 on their YoTube. We even have the schedule for you below because we love you.

Already living for RM’s Italian vacation! What a dream.