BTS’ Suga’s ‘Shadow’ Interlude Lyrics Are Honestly So Concerning

With every new BTS album announcement, there’s the long-awaited comeback trailer. And this year’s features BTS’ Suga’s “Shadow” with lyrics whose meanings have ARMYs feeling concerned and reflective for the K-pop group. In the interlude track, 26-year-old BTS member Suga raps about everything from the pressures of rising fame, to the idea of “shadows”—something ARMYs are interpreting as an allusion to the group’s experience with stalkers.

It’s an issue that other members of BTS have spoken out about before. BTS’ V recently called out ‘sasaengs’ for stalking the group in an impassioned video broadcast for his fans. “You know how we get on planes by ourselves?” he asked, rhetorically. “We actually want to fly on a regular flight. But when we travel long distance or short distance, fans may know beforehand that we will be boarding and sit next to us, or in front of us.” And while that wouldn’t be so bad if people actually kept their distance, V explained that there are some fans who take things too far.

“There are those fans,” he said, pausing. “In those private spaces, we don’t get to relax as much as we want to. So we were a bit uncomfortable. [And] to be frank with you, we don’t want you to do that. […] It’s really scary.” Now, many are recalling V’s statements on stalkers after hearing Suga’s latest verses.

While Suga’s “shadow” metaphor can also be taken at face value as a reference to troubles he’s already expressed in the past (a.k.a there’s that old adage of, say, living in one’s own shadow), some ARMYs can’t help but take it more literally. With verses like “I run but the shadow follows,” BTS’ “Shadow” interlude might also be trying to send yet another message to the sasaengs that trouble them.

What do you think? Read Suga’s lyrics to “Shadows” translated into English below:

INTRO

I wanna be a rap star / I wanna be the top / I wanna be a rockstar / I want it all mine / I wanna be rich / I wanna be the king / I wanna go win / I wanna be…

I wanna be a rap star / I wanna be the top / I wanna be a rockstar / I want it all mine / I wanna be rich / I wanna be the king / I wanna be me / I want a big thing / Oh boy let me see

VERSE 1

I got a big dream yeah

Woo I wondered everyday how far I’d go

I came to my senses and I find myself here

Yeah, hmm, shadow at my feet

Look down, it’s gotten even bigger

I run but the shadow follows

As dark as the light’s intense

I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying

No one told me

How lonely it is up here

I can leap in the air but also plunge

Now I know running away could be an option too, pause

People say, there’s splendor in that bright light

But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster

Up high, high, and higher, higher

I only go higher and vertigo overtakes me

I rise, rise, I hate it

CHORUS

I pray, pray, hoping to be okay

The moment I’m flying high as I wished

My shadow grows in that blasting stark light

Please don’t let me shine

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me fly

Now I’m afraid

The moment I face myself brought lowest

It so happens that I’m flying the highest

Please don’t let me shine

BRIDGE

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me fly

Now I’m scared

Don’t let me shine

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna go win

I wanna be…

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna be me I wanna be…

OUTRO

Yeah I’m you, you are me, now do you know

Yeah you are me, I’m you, now you do know

We are one body, sometimes we will clash

You can never break me off, this you must know

Yeah yeah can’t break me off, whatever you do

Yeah you’ll be at ease if you admit it too

Yeah succeed or fail, whichever way you flow

Yeah you can’t escape, wherever you go I am you

You are me, now you do know

You are me, I am you, now do you know

We are one body and we are gonna clash

We are you, we are me, this do you know