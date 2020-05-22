BTS’ Suga & RM’s Lyrics for ‘Strange’ Really Make You Think About What’s Even Normal Anymore

Scroll To See More Images
When Suga’s surprise mixtape dropped on Friday, May 22, it seemed like fans already got the biggest treat. But one look at BTS’ Suga and RM’s “Strange” lyrics and meaning in English prove that this release was an even greater gift than ARMYs expected. Suga’s return as Agust D brings with it a much-needed reprieve from all the *stuff* going on in the world right now, and it might even contain answers for how we can all be better in the future.
That’s a lot of weight to put onto a song. But this is Suga we’re talking about—the 27-year-old is no stranger to penning seriously deep verses and bars. His work with RM on “Strange” is no different, and working on the song seems like it was a breeze. “My work philosophy is ‘what’s good is good,’ so I think I’m pretty good at leveling with each individual’s standards,” he told TIME on May 22. This collaboration with his fellow BTS leader is pretty exemplary of that.
On “Strange,” the power-pair lay in on social issues—from war and capitalism, to ideologies of religion and life—with surprising ease. For ARMYs, the song delivers a welcome opportunity to step back during these uncertain times and reconsider what’s really important; what’s actually “strange” in this world, and what we could reinterpret as a new normal.
But that’s just one interpretation. Suga has always left song meanings up to his fans, and the same could be said this time around. “I just throw the question mark; it’s up to each individual to decide,” he explained to TIME. “In my personal opinion, it’s often better for those who have such influence on others to be wary of loudly voicing their biased views.” Spoken like a true artist.
So, take Suga’s word for it, and interpret “Strange” as you please. Keep on reading for the lyrics in English to help you on your quest.
Intro
Everything in dust
Do you see?
Well, well, well
Everything in lust
Oh, what do you see?
Well, well, well
Someone tell me whether life is pain
Well, well
If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness
Verse 1 (Agust D)
The world is a giant system
In it, either opposition, war, or survival is inserted
A life you can’t refuse
With dreams as its collateral, the capital injects the Morphine called ‘Hope’
The rich rages on the rich and tries for greed
The rich longs even for poverty, greedily
In the world, there only exists black and white, those two
In an endless zero-sum game, the end is worth seeing
The most disgraceful flower in a world of polarization
It’s been long since the truth’s been eaten away by the lies
Who benefits the most?
Just who suffers damage the most?
Pre-Chorus (Agust D)
In a sick world, a person that is well
Isn’t it strange how they are treated as a mutant
In a world with its eyes closed, a person with theirs open
Isn’t it strange how now they are made blind
Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war
Isn’t it strange how they are each at the end of their ideologies
They tell you to have dreams, though no one has it
There are no answers, isn’t it strange
Chorus (Agust D)
Everything in dust
Do you see?
Well, well, well
Everything in lust
Oh, what do you see?
Well, well, well
Someone tell me whether life is pain
Well, well
If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness
Verse 2 (RM)
You think you got taste?
Oh babe, how do you know?
I mean for God’s sake
Everything’s under control
The choices you’ve been given
Are all preferences controlled by the capital
People talk
‘My feed explains me’
No matter how much money is in your grasp
Everyone’s a slave to this system
The dog necklace and dog house you are so busy bragging about
All day, fighting over those whose glimmer more
Now even you won’t know
Oh baby, what’s your name?
Polarization, the flower that has already bloomed fully
A round nail that has been hammered into a square hole
Even so, I roll on, however so, like this
In each of their chicken coops, everyone claims they are fine
In a sick world, a person that is well
I don’t think it’s strange that he is treated a mutant
In a world with its eyes closed, a person with theirs open
I think it’s more strange that only they have theirs open
Someone who wishes for peace, someone who wishes for war
The wordplay that changes as easy as the flipping of a palm
It’s the kind of world where a dream has become an option, but
There’s no answer, that’s the answer
Chorus (Agust D)
Everything in dust
Do you see?
Well, well, well
Everything in lust
Oh, what do you see?
Well, well, well
Someone tell me whether life is pain
Well, well
If there is a God, tell me whether life is happiness