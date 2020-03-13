Is BTS’ Suga Collaborating with Max Schneider? ARMYs Just Caught the Biggest Clue

Every ARMY knows that the BTS boys need to pick their collaborations wisely. And oftentimes, the best musical relationships come about organically. It’s why these BTS’ Suga and Max Schneider’s collab clues are especially promising—these two have been communicating and supporting each other for ages, so it only seems natural that ARMYs can expect to see a track between them soon.

How soon are we talking? Well, it looks like Max Schneider—who has stylized his musical name as MAX, or MΛX, in the past—is expected to release his new album, Colour Vision, on May 22. ARMYs are pretty much convinced that Suga, or even all of BTS, will be featured on the album in some capacity. Suspicions reemerged on March 12 when Schneider tweeted, “SO I JUST GOT VOCALS IN FOR A FEATURE ON THE ALBUM…AND THEY’RE IN KOREAN…😏.”

Here’s why fans are pretty certain that Schneider’s talking about Suga, and not the countless other K-Pop stars that could deliver lyrics in Korean. For starters, Schneider and Suga already know each other. Like other the group’s other collabs (like Suga and Halsey’s “Boy With Luv” or Jimin and Jungkook’s Lauv collab), the BTS boys generally try to collaborate with artists they already know and support—Halsey was a huge BTS fan for years, for example. The same could be said for Schneider.

Several of the Bangtan Boys have expressed interest in Schneider’s music in the past—in 2017, both Jungkook and Suga revealed they enjoyed Schneider’s single, “Love Me Less.” Later that year, Schneider returned the love with a shoutout on WiLD 949.

“I’ve been on the BTS vibe for a while. I told Ryan, ‘Yo we need to remix a BTS song now.’ Then I saw the Chainsmokers got a song with them and Steve Aoki,” he said. “I was like, ‘We should hit that wave Ryan. We knew about this months ago.'”

Schneider made good on that vibe when he invited Jungkook to his Seoul concert in January. While Kookie couldn’t attend, Suga was able to go in his place. It seems like the rest is history—the pair got along well, with Schneider calling Suga his “new brother” on Twitter.

The new bros kept hanging out. In an interview on KIISFM, Schneider revealed that he and Suga spent some time together at a Los Angeles Lakers game later that month. “I hung with Suga who is a massive basketball fan like me and I love him so much,” he said. “I thought we were just gonna meet and he’s gonna give love to my music and we just take a picture, but no, he had a translator and it felt like we were talking for an hour and a half.”

Since then, Schneider has expressed all the love and support to BTS on their release of Map of the Soul: 7, making sure to reference Suga specifically during each interaction.

Either this is a bromance, or a collab on the way—or both! We’ll have to stay tuned for May to find out.