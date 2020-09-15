SUGA’s Lyrics in MAX’s ‘Blueberry Eyes’ Are the Sweetest Love Letter to BTS’ ARMY

Name a more iconic duo. BTS’ SUGA and MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes” lyrics will make you believe in love. MAX, whose full name is Maxwell George Schneider, released the music video for his latest single, “Blueberry Eyes,” on Tuesday, September 15.

The track, which features BTS member SUGA, is a love song dedicated to MAX’s wife, Emily Schneider, who stars in the music video. The music video starts with MAX and Emily in a bathtub filled with blueberries as he proposes to her with a sapphire ring the same color as the fruits he and his wife are laying in. The music video continues with MAX and Emily (dressed in blue, of course) at the altar as they recite vows to each other.

Though MAX’s verses are English, SUGA’s part, which is featured in the the wedding scene, is in Korean. The scene, which also includes Korean subtitles, shows MAX and Emily lipsyncing to SUGA’s part as the rapper’s verses play over the music video. According to an English translation of SUGA’s lyrics by Genius, the BTS member raps about how someone has been a “ray of light” for him. “A ray of light that cut through my shadow / You who overturned my life that had been dark,” Genius’ translation reads.

According to Genius, one of SUGA’s lyrics also shouts out BTS’ fanbase, ARMY, which confirmed that his verse is about how the band’s fans have changed his life for the better. “U AR e MY light, friends who support each other, each other’s anchor,” Genius’ translation reads.

“[SUGA’s] lyrics translated so sweet. I think he’s speaking about ARMYs and how much they mean to him. That’s what really made it special. It really did feel like each other’s vows to the people we love, and I love that that’s what he brought to the story,” MAX told Elite Daily in September 2020.

Read Genius’ full translation of MAX and BTS’ SUGA’s “Blueberry Eyes” lyrics in English below.

[Intro]

Hmm

Oh, oh woah-o

Yeah that’s better

Let’s do it

[Verse 1: MAX]

Damn, you look so good

Laying there wearing nothing but my t-shirt

Your body’s a neighborhood

Wanna drive my lips all around it

[Pre-Chorus: MAX]

‘Cause I’m holding my breath

Wondering when you’re gonna wake up in my arms

Head on my chest

My heart’s beating

I can’t wait to

[Chorus: MAX]

Kiss you each morning

With strawberry skies

I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

I’m running through my dreams

To see you in the light

‘Cause I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

[Verse 2: SUGA]

Ay oh, ay oh

A ray of light that cut through my shadow

You who overturned my life that had been dark (Yeah, yeah)

I, maybe, am nothing

Before meeting you, I was nobody

(Yeah yo!)

Ay, I who used to nobody

Umm, my life was just about rushing to get through the day

Yeah

Our day, Our nights, Our lives

U AR e MY light, friends who support each other, each other’s anchor

[Chorus: MAX]

Kiss you each morning

With strawberry skies (Berry skies)

I get so lost in (Get so lost)

Your blueberry eyes (Berry eyes)

I’m running through my dreams

To see you in the light

‘Cause I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

[Bridge: MAX]

(Oooh) Yeah, yeah

Yeah, Yeah

I get so lost in ooh, yeah

[Outro: MAX]

I’ll Kiss you each morning

With strawberry skies

‘Cause I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

I’m running through my dreams

To see you in the light

I get so lost in

Your blueberry eyes

