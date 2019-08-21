It Looks Like BTS Is Studying English During Their Hiatus For 1 Interesting Reason

These guys are beyond dedicated. The reason BTS is studying English on their hiatus is super compelling. While we don’t like to do anything but eat, sleep and lay in the sun when we’re on vacation–BTS is over here studying English so they can become more fluent. If you didn’t know–learning English is an absolute headache–and though Jungkook, Jin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin all have a decent grasp on the language, they are looking to take things to the next level for one reason.

An insider told Hollywood Life

RM is the only member fluent in English, while the others have varying degrees of known English. But the rest of the band is eager to start learning more because they all feel it to be a very important goal to achieve. Then when they regroup that will be yet another advantage they have over other K-Pop artists.

From where we’re sitting it looks like BTS is going for world domination. Though they’ve been grinding for years–BTS’ crossover success began in 2017 and over the course of the past year, they stopped at nine English-speaking cities on their Love Yourself tour. The K-Pop stars are already hella multilingual–they have several Japenese albums and they have also spoken Chinese, Tagalog, Russian, Portuguese, French and Arabic in various interviews and on stage.

Since their English speaking ARMY is getting larger every day–we can see why English is the next language they want to tackle. Still, don’t expect the guys to spend all of their time studying. V just dropped a stunning solo single, and J-Hope might be doing a collab with songstress Becky G.

When their management company BigHit Entertainment announced BTS’ hiatus they said, “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways.”