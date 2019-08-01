BTS Totally Skipped The M2 x Genie Awards & We Know Why

The South Korean ARMY was left wondering where BTS was today when one of their biggest award shows began. The reason BTS skipped the M2 x Genie Awards is actually pretty good. The seven-member boy band was nominated for multiple awards at the show but RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope were nowhere to be found. The boys were nominated for seven awards in total: Male Group, Performing Artist (Male), Genie Inkisang Award, Top Artist, Best Selling Artist, Top Music, and the Global Popularity Award. But the boys, who attended last year’s first M2 x Genie awards show, were not in attendance.

As a reminder, BTS is currently on a two-month hiatus, and while they couldn’t be there in person, they did find a way to thank their ARMY and to let them know how much they love and appreciate them.

BTS won the Global Popularity Award—shocker!—and since they couldn’t accept it in person, they recorded an acceptance speech. They thanked their fans in the most adorable way. It definitely doesn’t replace an in-person appearance or performance (that fans were hoping for), but it does make everything a bit better. Being global pop stars makes for a pretty busy schedule. But they’ll always do what they can for their ARMY.

Their big win comes just on the heels of the boys releasing some behind-the-scenes footage from their final performance of “Dionysus.” It’s pretty fantastic. So checkout some new video of the boys. And enjoy!