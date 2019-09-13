BTS Sang ‘Shallow’ & The Video Will Have You Singing Along Too

We’ve all had our share of shameless karaoke sessions, but how cool would it be if BTS released an actual cover from the award-winning film, A Star Is Born? In preparation for a performance, BTS warmed up to “Shallow,” and the video will have you singing along, too.

We’re glad Big Hit Entertainment reserves all the best and most exclusive behind-the-scenes clips because BTS singing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born just feels like something we should cherish.

In the video, the members of BTS are backstage warming up for a performance. The vocalists: Jimin, V, and Jungkook aren’t really doing anything out of the ordinary, but when rapper RM gets geared up for his performance you’ll find yourself replaying the video several times.

First, Jimin and RM are seen humoring each other while RM is hitting a few high notes from “Make It Right” of the Map of The Soul: Persona album.

Suddenly, the video spotlights V who is singing “i’m so tired…” by Lauv and Troye Sivan while Jungkook breaks through with “Shallow.” It’s the perfect duet with RM singing Ally’s (Lady Gaga) parts and Jungkook covering Jack’s (Bradley Cooper) parts. There were several melodies in the room, so it’s one of those videos that you have to replay a few times because there’s just so much happening at once! You’ll also notice RM getting deeper into the lyrics as he pretends to hold a microphone in front of him.

Here’s a clip from the last time RM attempted the score. Don’t say we never gave you anything. Enjoy!