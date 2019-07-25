BTS’ RM’s “Seoul Town Road” Lyric Change Is Absolute Perfection

“I got the horses in the back, horse track is attached”…we all know those lyrics. There’s no way to avoid the song—it literally plays on the radio or my Spotify shuffle anytime I turn it on. But BTS’ RM “Seoul Town Road” lyrics has fans totally freaking out. The leader of BTS collaborated with Lil Nas X, dropping a remix of Lil Nas’ hit song, “Old Town Road.” The remix is hilariously and perfectly renamed after Seoul, South Korea but just FYI the new lyrics don’t mean exactly what you might think.

The new remix is just under two minutes, a bit shorter than the original, but the two singers do an excellent job of keeping things short & sweet. RM starts with the intro, then Lil Nas X comes in with his classic (& iconic) “horses in the back” verse.

RM begins with what may sound familiar: “Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road / I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more / I’m gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road / I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more (Kio, Kio)”

Lil Nas swoops in with: “I got the horses in the back / Horse tack is attached / Hat is matte black / Got the boots that’s black to match / Ridin’ on a horse, ha / You can whip your Porsche / I been in the valley / You ain’t been up off that porch, now. Can’t nobody tell me nothin’ / You can’t tell me nothin’ / Can’t nobody tell me nothin’ / You can’t tell me nothin'”

But then RM comes in with another verse and this is where we need to pay close attention. ARMY—stay alert. RM sings, “I got the homis in my bag (Yeah) / Have you heard of that? (Yeah) / Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the be-e-est / Riding to the farm (Huh) / Grabbing all the corn (Huh) / We gon’ get yo’ money with my homi in your backyard”

So at first, that last verse sounds like it’s all about RM’s homies, AKA his friends. But oh no no. Take a look at the spelling of “Homis”….it’s not homies. There’s an “e” left out and that was on purpose. RM tweeted about it to make sure people knew:

So why is there a photo of those gardening tools wearing drawn-on cowboy hats? Well friends, that’s because a homi is a steel, handheld gardening tool that is specifically created in Korea. So when the BTS rapper says, “I got the Homis in my bag, have you heard of that?” he is genuinely asking. The answer? No. We had not heard of that until this very moment but we feel very enlightened now so, thank you RM.