RM Is BTS’ Leader & Now We Know Why

We’ve all be obsessed with BTS since they took the world by storm. The K-Pop group has delivered us content, vocals and constant appearances as they’ve toured the globe. During this time, we’ve learned so much about all seven guys individually. However, the reason BTS’ RM is the leader of the band is compelling. Since Big Hit Entertainment first debuted in 2013, RM whose real name is Kim Namjoon is made sure all of the guys are happy content.

A talented rapper, writer, singer, producer, there is a reason why RM is the K-Pop group’s frontman. With Jungkook, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin–RM acts as the spokesman for the group. He makes sure the guys stick to their schedules and he also makes sure they get things done. When they are feeling burnt out or overworked, he makes sure that they get rests like their recent extended break.

In addition to being BTS’ main rapper, RM is also a writer and producer and if you listen closely you can often hear his signature style on BTS’ music. The reason why BTS has amassed such a massive following and ARMY is because RM has made sure that all of BTS’ music is special and that it has a significant meaning that really couches their fans at its core.

Though he’s primarily a rapper–RM also has some serious vocals which he displayed when he sang a rendition of Jimin’s “Serendipity”–which he also co-wrote. Collaborating with other artists has been RM’s thing as well. Though we know BTS for their major collabs with Hasley and Nicki Minaj–RM has also connected with artists like Gaeko, Primary, Wale, and MFBTY.

With their expansive fan base across the globe–the members of BTS have also become more fluent in English. However, RM still has the best grasp on the language which helps during English-speaking interviews. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show–RM revealed that he learned how to speak English by watching the beloved sitcom, Friends.

Still, all of these amazing things are just a drop in the bucket. RM is also very vocal about social issues that affect all of us across the globe. RM helped to launch an initiative called Generation Unlimited with UNICEF at the United Nations General Assembly meeting. He addressed the divisive nature of politics while urging young people from all walks of life to stand up and speak out.

We definitely see why RM is the fearless leader of BTS.