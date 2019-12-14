How Many Piercings Does BTS Have? A Guide to Their Most Studded Members

Scroll To See More Images

They’re boys with luv. But they’re also boys with piercings. So how many ear (and other?) piercings do BTS members Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin have? Well, the number is in the high twenties, which means that the K-pop boy band has had their fair share of time at the piercing parlor.

In a video on the BTS YouTube channel in 2017, Jin explained his view on beauty. “I have a motto of my life, ‘If you behave young, your face becomes young too,” he said. Sounds about right coming from a man who’s described as “worldwide handsome.” Along with piercings, the band is also up-to-date on their skin care.

“Skin is what completes my appearance. I value my looks very much, so it’s equally important to take good care of my skin—that’s a pivotal part of my face,” Jin told Allure in 2017. J-Hope added, “Taking good care of your skin is the No. 1 rule for all celebs. I get to meet a lot of fans face-to-face at fan meetings and similar events, and I’d like to look my best for them.”

From piercings to fashion to makeup, the Bangtan Boys each have their own styles that reflect their individual personalities. Here, we look at the number of piercings each member has, and given how many more piercings pop from the boys each and every day, we only expect that number to grow.

Jungkook – 9 Piercings

As of December 2017, BTS had a total of 27 piercings (!!!), according to an Amino post. Per the post, Jungkook had the most piercings at the time with eight piercings: Three lower piercings on each ear and two Helix piercings on his right ear. Since then, Jungkook has added at least one more piercing. Kookie debuted the new piercing in August 2019 when BTS accepted an award at the M2 x Genie Awards via video, which showed Jungkook with a fourth ear piercing on his left ear. We can’t be sure how many piercings Jungkook has exactly, but the number thrown around is nine, so we’ll say Kookie has at least nine piercings.

J-Hope – 0 Piercings

J-Hope has zero piercings, as of December 2019. It may come as a surprise compared to the other members, but the rapper has a good reason for his piercing-less ears. “I don’t have any plans to get my ears pierced. I’m the only member who hasn’t pierced their ears,” he said on a livestream in May 2018. “I love my ears so much. I want them to remain the pure, natural way that they are.”

Still, that doesn’t mean that J-Hope hasn’t experimented with earrings. The musician has worn cuffs and clip-ons—just not actual earrings that go into piercings. When fans were confused by the jewelry in the “Fake Love” music video in 2018, J-Hope responded by telling them that the piercings weren’t real. “It’s not actual earrings, they are ear cuffs. My ears [felt] kind of empty so I decided to try some ear cuffs,” he said at the time.

V – 5 Piercings

As of May 2019, V has five piercings: three on his left ear and two on his right, according to Channel Korea. Though he doesn’t have the most piercings in BTS, V was influential enough to inspire his fellow member Jimin to pierce his ears for the first time—though it wasn’t on purpose. In a Q&A in 2019, Jimin revealed that he first pierced his ears years ago when he came to Seoul, South Korea, to train at Big Hit Entertainment. That weekend, he was supposed to meet up with V and some friends, but his future bandmate didn’t show because he was sleeping. Jimin said he waited two to three hours for V before he came across an earring stand nearby, which is when he impulsively decided to pierce his ears. “I had nothing else to do, so I thought, ‘Should I get my ears pierced?'” he said.

Jimin – 5 Piercings

Currently, Jimin only has five piercings: two on his right ear and three on his left ear. As we know from his story about V, the singer first pierced his ears as a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment when V flaked on a hangout and Jimin became bored. As cool as the piercings look on Jimin’s ears, the member warned fans in a 2019 live chat that he likely won’t pierce his ears again because his ears don’t heal very well. “It didn’t really hurt. I always wanted to get one on my Helix, but I can’t since my ears don’t heal well,” he said.

Suga – 5 Piercings

Like V and Jimin, Suga is also in the 5 piercings club. The rapper has three piercings on his left ear and two on his right, according to Channel Korea. The site also reports that Suga had a Helix piercing before his debut, but that the hole has likely closed by now because the rapper hasn’t been seen with it in a while.

RM – 2 Piercings

Keeping it simple, RM has two piercings: one on each earlobe.

Jin – 2 Piercings

Unlike his other members, Jin stuck to the same ear for his piercings. The singer has two piercings, both of which are on his left ear. One of the piercings is on his lobe, while the other is just above it.