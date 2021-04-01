The Best BTS Phone Cases to Keep Your Phone Looking ‘Dynamite’

Whether you’re a new ARMY or a longtime fan, BTS phone cases are some of the best ways to show your love for the Bangtan Boys.

The South Korean boy band—which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook—debuted in 2013 with their first single, “No More Dream.” The band went on to have hits like “I Need U,” “DNA,” “Fake Love” and “Boy With Luv” before their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 for their first all-English single, “Dynamite.”

As ARMYs know, 2020 was a whirlwind year for the seven-member boy band. After the release of “Dynamite,” BTS went on to score two more number ones on the Billboard Hot 100: “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 and “Life Goes On,” which was BTS’ first Korean-language single to top the Billboard Hot 100. Around that time, the band also earned their first Grammy nomination in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Dynamite.”

Though the group didn’t win the award, it’s clear that BTS’ reign in the music industry isn’t stopping anytime soon. Ahead are the best BTS phone cases to buy to keep your phone protected and looking “dynamite.”

This oh-so cute phone case features each name of BTS’ seven members in a tiny pink heart.

This simple BTS phone case has the Bangtan Boys front and center smiling for a family photo.

Protect your phone with this classic phone case featuring BTS’ logo and the signatures of all seven members.

This galaxy-inspired phone case features BTS’ logo with a starry background and pink flowers.

If Love Yourself: Tear is your favorite BTS album, this phone case may be for you. The accessory features one of the most memorable photos from that era.

If Jimin is your bias, this collage-themed phone case features dozens of photos of the BTS member. The creator also has phone cases with collages of other members.

Protect your phone with this phone case, which features the names of BTS’ members in both Hangul and English characters.

Celebrate one of BTS’ most successful singles with this phone case, which features an illustration from their “Dynamite” era.

This phone case features a photo of the seven members laying down in a circle from their “I Need U” era.

This simple phone case features a red label with the word “Bangtan” in big capitalized letters.

Let everyone know you’re a member of the ARMY with this simple phone case.

