Attention, ARMY—These New BTS Phone Cases Might Be Cuter Than Jungkook Himself

It’s BTS’ world, and we’re all just living in it. Seriously, BTS is the biggest band in the entire world (Let that sink in for a second.), and their reach just keeps getting farther and farther. While there’s plenty of merchandise out there for the KPop band, these new CASETiFY x BTS phone cases and tech accessories might be the cutest you’ll ever see. I don’t want to say this collection is cuter than Jungkook himself, but I’m not not saying that. (Don’t @ me.)

The CASETiFY x BTS collection is chock-full of everything a BTS stan could possibly want for their phone, Apple Watch, laptop—You name it. Every piece is inspired by the band’s single “Boy with Luv feat. Halsey,” which, if you’re not a fake fan (?!!), you’ll know is BTS’ most-streamed single. With an entire collection based on a hit BTS song, you really cannot go wrong.

While the phone cases in the collection are—in my humble opinion—one of the cutest options, there’s so much more to love as well. The CASETiFY x BTS collab also features chic Apple Watch straps, AirPod cases, laptop covers, phone slings (which are basically ultra-chic bags to hold your phone), wireless chargers and more. This way, you can do one of two things: Make sure all your tech devices match by shopping similar styles, or go the mismatched route and choose a different look for each of your devices. The possibilities are endless—as is the cuteness.

Of course, the CASETiFY x BTS collection is also extremely Instagram-worthy. If you’ve got a BTS account (or just want to show off the goods on your personal account), there are so many photo opportunities to be had with this BTS tech accessories collection. I see a BTS-inspired flatlay in your future.

In order to get your hands on these babies, all you have to do is go ahead and join the waitlist on CASETiFY’s website. The waitlist is available to join today, and the collection will be released on November 19. You might want to go ahead and set a reminder on your phone, because this collab is sure to sell out fast. To give you a taste of all the goodies available on November 19, below you’ll find some of the cute styles from the CASETiFY x BTS collection. I want them all, thanks!