A Complete Guide to BTS’ Pets—Including Who Has the Most Dogs

We know the members of BTS by name. RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jin—duh. But what about BTS’ pets? ARMYs know that the Bangtan Boys love their dogs, from V’s black-and-white pup to Jungkook’s family canine. But who are BTS’ furry friends who are featured on their social media as much as the boys themselves? Of course, we did the research to find out.

BTS debuted in 2013 with their first single, “No More Dream.” Since then, the Bulletproof Boy Scouts have become one of the successful boy bands in history. After their four most recent albums—Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7—reached number on the Billboard 200, BTS became the fastest band since The Beatles to earn four number-one albums in less than two years. If that’s not sufficient evidence of BTS’ success, the boys also have more than 24 million followers on their Instagram and the same amount on Twitter. (That’s not to mention their Twitter account with Big Hit Entertainment, which also has 19 million followers.) So, yeah, BTS is popular.

But aside from their families, the only ones close enough to be with BTS on a regular basis are their dogs. Meet the pets of BTS ahead.

Yeontan (V)

Perhaps the most well-known BTS pet is V’s dog Yeontan, a fluffy Pomeranian that lived with BTS in their dorms when he was a puppy. Because of this, all of the members are close with Yeontan, who’s nicknamed Tannie, but none of them are as close to him as his owner V.

Soonshim (V)

Tannie isn’t the only pup V has. The singer is also the dad of a white dog named Soonshim, who’s one of two snow-colored canines the BTS member and his family own.

Ssyongssyong (V)

Ssyongssyong is the other white dog that V and his family own. Compared to Soonshim, Ssyongssyong is a bit smaller.

Kkanji (V)

As you can tell, V is quite the pet owner. He also has a white cat named Kkanji, who some believe is a Persian-Chinchilla mix.

Rapmon (RM)

As for RM, he owns a white fluffy dog named Rapmon. Of course, ARMYs will recognize that the pup is named after RM’s former artist name when he debuted with BTS: Rap Monster.

Gureum (Jungkook)

Like RM and V, Jungkook also has a tiny white dog. His pup is named Gureum, but some fans have nicknamed the dog Cloudie.

Holly (Suga)

Unlike the other BTS members, Suga doesn’t have a white dog. His furry friend, named Holly, is a lush shade of brown.

Mickey (J-Hope)

Meet Mickey, J-Hope’s Shih Tzu. The dog is brown and white, with beautiful round eyes. The rapper owns the dog with his sister.

Jianggu (Jin)

Back to the white dog trend. Jin’s pup, Jianggu, is an adorable small pup who loves to yawn and smell flowers.